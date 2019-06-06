BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.96 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

