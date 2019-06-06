Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 72.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,661,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 696,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 365,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

