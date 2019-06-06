BriaCoin Price Tops $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,606.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

