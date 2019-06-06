BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $73,000 Position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 58,851.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,638,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 438,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CETV opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter.

CETV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-has-73000-position-in-central-european-media-enterprises-ltd-cetv.html.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.