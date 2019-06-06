BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUSK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.72 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.88%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

