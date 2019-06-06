Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.45. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $35,503.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

