Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Receives $1.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APRN shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at $67,718.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710 in the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 1,963,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.79 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

