Blackstone Group LP (BX) Receives $43.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,254,188 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,534 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $42.12.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.