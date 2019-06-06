BlackRock Inc. Sells 55,781 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of LivaNova worth $569,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,737,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $91,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $144,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/blackrock-inc-sells-55781-shares-of-livanova-plc-livn.html.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.