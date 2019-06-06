Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitzeny has a market cap of $286,633.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.01334517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00062707 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.