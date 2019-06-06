Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.43 ($91.20).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

BMW traded down €0.68 ($0.79) on Thursday, reaching €62.34 ($72.49). 1,947,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €61.41 ($71.41) and a twelve month high of €87.92 ($102.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

