Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $102.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of BBSI traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.50. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,679 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $621,845.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,157 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,953.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,332 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $178,374.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,912.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

