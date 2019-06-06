Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,278.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBVT opened at $9.25 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.99.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

