Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Raised by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

