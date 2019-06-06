Banco Bradesco (BBD) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

BBD opened at $9.34 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

