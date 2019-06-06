Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) traded down 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.69. 1,427,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average session volume of 277,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000.

About Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

