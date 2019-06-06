Axis Capital (AXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.85

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 681634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

