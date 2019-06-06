Aviva (AV) Earns News Impact Score of 0.67

Press coverage about Aviva (LON:AV) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aviva earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Aviva stock opened at GBX 416.20 ($5.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 519 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

In other Aviva news, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Insiders purchased 1,359 shares of company stock valued at $561,447 over the last quarter.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

