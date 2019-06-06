Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Allan John Cleiren sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$619,574.40.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of -41.15. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$5.29 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$65.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.0299747682090031 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

