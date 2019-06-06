Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $181.74 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. Aurora has a market capitalization of $181.74 million and $3.02 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.20 or 0.09132256 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039404 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001704 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013388 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014009 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

