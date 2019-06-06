Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,435.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 124,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

