Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOLD. Svb Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of BOLD stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

