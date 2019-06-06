ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $44.68.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

