At Home Group Inc (HOME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will announce sales of $303.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.30 million to $304.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $256.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). At Home Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $354.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 249,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in At Home Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,172,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOME stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,576,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

