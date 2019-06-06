AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Shares of ALOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 110,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,122. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/astronova-alot-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of AstroNova worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.