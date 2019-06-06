Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

In other news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $170,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $1,359,296. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-shares-bought-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.