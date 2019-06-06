Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Receives $22.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Asante Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PUMP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 1,635,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,319. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $546.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $539,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

