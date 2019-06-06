ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $56,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARRS. Kresge Foundation purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in ARRIS International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 311,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in ARRIS International in the first quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, grace capital grew its position in ARRIS International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRS opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. ARRIS International plc has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

In other ARRIS International news, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $201,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Potts sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $491,302.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,799.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

