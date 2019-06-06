ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Wix.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.06.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

