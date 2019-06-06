ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 285,762 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $287.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.70.

CBMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/ark-investment-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-285762-cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg.html.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.