Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 320,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

