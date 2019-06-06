Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Apollo Endosurgery reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Todd Newton acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,368.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

