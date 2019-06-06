Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.69

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 43090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,619,000 after acquiring an additional 358,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 205.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 56.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

