Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680,098 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $13,161,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,635 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 343,966 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 383,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

BUD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.60. 8,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $106.86.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

