ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANCN. Oppenheimer began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ANCN traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

