Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Director Robert E. Beauchamp Buys 37,000 Shares

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,544,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anaplan stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

