Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Target Price at $22.24

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.79 ($25.34).

IFXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

