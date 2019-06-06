Analysts Set Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) PT at $45.63

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ANDX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,581. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.64 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,397,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,301,000 after purchasing an additional 361,375 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,631,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,576,000 after purchasing an additional 876,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,292,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 528,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,670,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

