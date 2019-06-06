Analysts Set $46.00 Target Price for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $46.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kontoor Brands an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
