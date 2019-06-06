Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (DDD) PT at $11.69

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 976,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,304. The company has a market capitalization of $980.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vyomesh Joshi bought 29,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $245,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,721 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.