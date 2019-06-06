Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $925.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $39,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

TMHC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 174,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,603. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

