Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

TFX stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.16. 190,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,128. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total value of $1,162,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.15, for a total transaction of $2,551,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,486,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock worth $11,918,194. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.