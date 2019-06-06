Analysts Anticipate Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish bought 20,000 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,023. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

