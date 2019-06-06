Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.04). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,210. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $153,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,546 shares in the company, valued at $153,301.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 20,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

