Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 18.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 501,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,429.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,499,815. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.28.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

