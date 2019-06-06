American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 92.30% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

