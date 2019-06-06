American International Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Universal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Universal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $106,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UVV stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Universal Corp has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

