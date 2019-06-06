American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Trading Down 5.2%

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s share price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.58. 8,557,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 4,085,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $315,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $626,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $82,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,706. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,771,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

