Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,196.39.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total value of $3,223,610.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,738.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/amazon-com-inc-amzn-shares-sold-by-dividend-assets-capital-llc.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.