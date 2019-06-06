AltaGas Canada (ACI) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:ACI opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. AltaGas Canada has a one year low of C$14.06 and a one year high of C$23.51.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$95.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

